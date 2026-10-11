Florida deputy killed in crash while responding to deputy-involved shooting: Officials

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The Brief Agent Morris was driving north on I-95 near mile marker 221 when a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle head-on. Details regarding the identity of the wrong-way driver, as well as information about the underlying deputy-involved shooting in northern Brevard County, have not yet been released.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported that BCSO Senior Homicide Agent Kevin Morris and another victim were killed in a head-on collision overnight on Interstate 95 in Titusville while responding to a deputy-involved shooting in Mims.

What we know:

Deputies say that the underlying incident began on Saturday for a wellbeing check on a suicidal individual in Mims, which escalated into a fatal deputy-involved shooting before the tragic crash occurred.

Deputy-involved shooting on Pine Avenue

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Pine Avenue in Mims at the request of a subject’s son, who reported his 79-year-old father was allegedly suicidal.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the subject met the criteria for involuntary examination under Florida's Baker Act. Medical transportation was requested to assist and transport him to a medical facility for evaluation.

When transportation arrived, the subject allegedly retrieved a firearm concealed beneath his body and pointed it toward the deputies. The deputies responded to the deadly threat by discharging their firearms, neutralizing the threat.

The subject was transported to a local medical facility, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Deadly head-on crash on I-95

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a witness reported seeing a 2021 Nissan Sentra make a U-turn on I-95 near mile marker 223 and begin traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that Agent Morris was driving northbound in the inside lane near mile marker 221 when the wrong-way vehicle entered his direct path south of State Road 46, resulting in a head-on collision that caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

Officials say that medical crews and emergency personnel from the Titusville Police Department and Titusville Fire Department rushed to the scene to assist the Sheriff's Office, but both Agent Morris and the other driver died from their injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken the lead in investigating the crash.

Agent Morris joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after retiring from the Palm Bay Police Department in 2011, serving as a deputy before becoming a Senior Homicide Agent in Criminal Investigative Services. Following news of his death, local leaders expressed deep sorrow and praised his career of public service.

State Representative Mike Haridopolos released a statement offering his support: "Our prayers are with Brevard County Sheriff Agent Kevin Morris and his family. Kevin was a Senior homicide agent who served with distinction. Rest in Peace. We are grateful for all of law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line everyday so we can live in safety."

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors also expressed his grief, stating, "My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fellow deputies of the fallen officer, as well as the family of the other individual who lost their life. Please join me in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

What we don't know:

Details regarding the identity of the wrong-way driver have not yet been released. Authorities have also not stated what caused the driver to travel in the wrong direction on I-95.