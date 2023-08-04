Florida deputies will ticket or arrest you for doing this

If you're caught street racing in Orange County, Florida deputies warn you'll be ticketed or arrested and your vehicle will get impounded.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to social media to warn drivers as it continues to crack down on those taking over intersections and driving recklessly on Orlando area roads.

Deputies said they have arrested hundreds of street racing suspects and have issued more than 500 tickets. Nearly 40 vehicles have been placed on a 30-day impound hold.

In Oct. 2022, the Sunshine State enacted a law prohibiting racing on streets and highways, street takeovers, and stunt driving, following a dangerous rise in street-racing incidents between 2018 and 2022, something that has grown in popularity among 16 and 29-year-olds, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle's website.

Section 316.191 of Florida Statutes identifies street racing as unsanctioned drag racing, street takeovers, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and donuts.

Penalties for street racing in Florida

Drivers, passengers, those recording street-racing participants and street-racing organizers and promoters can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and can be fined up to $5,000 and could have their driver license revoked for up to four years – depending on the number of violations, officials said.

How to report street racing in Florida

If you encounter illegal street racing, intersection takeovers or stunt driving, you're asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol or 911.