Florida deputies will ticket or arrest you for doing this

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:33PM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Deputies arrest 2 for alleged street racing

Orange County sheriff's deputies have been cracking down on illegal street racing for the past few months. Over the weekend, 19-year-old Peyton Olsen and 21-year-old Alan Medina were arrested, accused of racing in the Lee Vista/Goldenrod area.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - If you're caught street racing in Orange County, Florida deputies warn you'll be ticketed or arrested and your vehicle will get impounded. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to social media to warn drivers as it continues to crack down on those taking over intersections and driving recklessly on Orlando area roads.

Deputies said they have arrested hundreds of street racing suspects and have issued more than 500 tickets. Nearly 40 vehicles have been placed on a 30-day impound hold. 

In Oct. 2022, the Sunshine State enacted a law prohibiting racing on streets and highways, street takeovers, and stunt driving, following a dangerous rise in street-racing incidents between 2018 and 2022, something that has grown in popularity among 16 and 29-year-olds, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle's website.

Alleged street racing ends in a crash into Orlando home

A woman said she was in the shower when two cars that were reportedly street racing crashed into her Orlando home on Wednesday afternoon.

Section 316.191 of Florida Statutes identifies street racing as unsanctioned drag racing, street takeovers, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and donuts.

Penalties for street racing in Florida

Drivers, passengers, those recording street-racing participants and street-racing organizers and promoters can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and can be fined up to $5,000 and could have their driver license revoked for up to four years – depending on the number of violations, officials said. 

How to report street racing in Florida

If you encounter illegal street racing, intersection takeovers or stunt driving, you're asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol or 911.