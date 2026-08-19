GOP primary nominee Dan Green to face Rep. Darren Soto for Florida's Congressional District 9

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The Brief Dan Green (R) will face U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D) in Florida’s 9th Congressional District in the November 2026 general election. The redrawn district includes Osceola, Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee and Glades counties, along with parts of Orange and Polk counties. The new boundaries shifted the district from a Democratic voter-registration advantage to a Republican advantage, according to Soto.



Dan Green (R) will compete against Congressman Darren Soto (D) in the 2026 Florida general election in November.

Florida's third congressional district covers Osceola, Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Florida primary election results

By the numbers:

Meet the candidates

Darren Soto (D)

Congressman Darren Soto worked as an attorney and financial analyst before serving Florida's house.

During his tenure in District 9, Soto has delivered $305 million in child tax credit payments for families and $484.4 million toward the American Rescue Plan – which provides funding for seniors, health centers, colleges and more.

Soto is committed to protecting Florida's wildlife and wetlands – by advocating for funds for citrus growers and cattlemen.

Soto has also assisted Brightline in securing a $33.7 million grant to expand intercity rail service from Orlando to Miami and securing over $33.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) FY25 Airport Infrastructure Grants for MCO and Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

Dan Green (R)

Dan Green, a Navy veteran and former Trump administration defense official, is pitching his national security experience and an "America First" approach to voters.

Green has made affordability and national security central themes of his campaign. He says reducing federal spending and expanding domestic energy production can help lower costs for families, and he has also highlighted Florida’s property insurance costs and concerns about overdevelopment.

On foreign policy, Green advocates a "peace through strength" approach and has emphasized his experience in the military and federal government. He served in the first Trump administration as a defense official and has aligned his campaign with President Donald Trump’s "America First" agenda.

Green also supports stronger border enforcement and has stressed support for law enforcement and public safety.

A Vero Beach resident, Green is a longtime Navy reservist who served multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump appointed him deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development in 2019, according to published accounts of his military and government service.

Redrawing of congressional maps

Boundaries of District 9 were redrawn in a map approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The changes significantly altered Soto's district, which previously centered on Osceola County and included portions of Orange and Polk counties.

Under the new boundaries, the 9th District stretches farther south and east through Central Florida and includes Osceola, Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee and Glades counties, along with portions of Orange and Polk counties.

The changes also consolidated much of the Democratic-leaning Orlando metropolitan core into a neighboring district, while placing other portions of the region in the more geographically sprawling 9th District.

Soto has criticized the map as an effort to strengthen Republican control of Florida's congressional delegation. He said the changes shifted his district from a 4-percentage-point Democratic voter registration advantage under the previous map to a 6-point Republican advantage.

Soto also accused DeSantis and Republican lawmakers of violating Florida's Fair Districts Amendments, constitutional provisions approved by voters in 2010 that prohibit drawing congressional districts with the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or incumbent.

Republicans have defended their approach to congressional redistricting, and the new map has remained in place following legal challenges.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Key dates to know:

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election

Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot

Oct. 24-31: Early voting period

Nov. 3: Election Day