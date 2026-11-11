Elijah, Soto win close congressional district races, AP calls races week after election
FLORIDA - Republican Ryan Elijah and Democratic Rep. Darren Soto claimed narrow victories in their congressional races.
The Associated Press called both closely watched races on Tuesday, a week after the midterm elections.
District 7
In District 7, Elijah defeated Democrat Bale Dalton.
Elijah led Dalton 161,300 votes to 159,669 votes, a difference of 1,631, as of Tuesday.
Dalton released a statement after AP called the race.
"Congratulations to Congressman-elect Ryan Elijah on being elected to be our Representative to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida's Seventh Congressional District," Dalton said.
Elijah takes over the House seat formerly held by Cory Mills, who lost to Elijah in the primary in August.
District 7 covers parts of Seminole, Volusia and Orange counties.
District 9
Soto defeated Republican challenger Dan Green.
As of Tuesday, Soto secured 50.3% of the votes to Green's 49.7%.
With this win, Soto will serve his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
District 9 covers parts of Orange and Osceola, Polk, Okeechobee, Indian River, Highlands and Glades counties.
Elections results to be certified
Both races were just outside the threshold that automatically triggers a recount under Florida law.
The election results will be certified by the election canvassing commission on Nov. 17.
The Source: This story was written using information released by the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.