Florida babysitter arrested: Autistic child found wandering at night
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida babysitter is accused of leaving a child unattended, which led to the child wandering close to an active roadway, deputies say.
Authorities claim the babysitter – identified as Lakyah Carter, 20 – willfully neglected the child.
What we know:
On May 25th at approximately 1:54 a.m., a 20-year-old babysitter was arrested for leaving a non-verbal autistic child unsupervised in Oak Ridge, FL.
Orange County deputies identified the caregiver as Lakyah Elizabeth Carter. According to authorities, Carter is being charged with child neglect – a third-degree felony in Florida – after the child was discovered entirely unattended and in distress and exposed to dangerous vehicle traffic.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the child's age. It's also not known where the babysitter was at the time of the incident and who found the child.
What's next:
Carter was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Booking and Receiving Center without incident.
The Source: Information in this story was written by Emily Reliquias and gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office.