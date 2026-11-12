Florida Amber Alert issued for missing New Smyrna Beach teen believed to be in danger

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The Brief Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Fayren Morris, last seen in New Smyrna Beach and believed to have been abducted. She may be with Ra’Kim Edwards, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, traveling in a gray 2016 Acura TL. Anyone with information should not approach the suspect and should call 911 immediately.



The New Smyrna Beach Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who authorities believe may have been abducted and could be in danger.

The backstory:

Fayren Morris was last seen in the 1300 block of Washington Street in New Smyrna Beach, according to authorities.

Morris is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she may be with Ra’Kim Edwards, a Black male described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Edwards has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos, including "LALA" on his right shoulder and "C.O.D. BOY" on his arms.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling in a gray 2016 Acura TL with Florida license plate FDMA64. The vehicle may be in the DeLand area.

Ra’Kim Edwards

Investigators believe Edwards may be armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him or attempt to intervene.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Morris, Edwards or the vehicle, or has information about their whereabouts, should call 911 immediately.