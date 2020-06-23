Fireworks show proposed by lawmaker rejected by City of Melbourne

The City of Melbourne has rejected a state lawmaker's offer to fund and host a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, says the decision about the fireworks show is hypocritical and disrespectful to the American spirit. City leaders say other factors are involved.

Because of the coronavirus and money troubles, there won’t be a fireworks show this year in Melbourne. Inside Melbourne City Hall the decision is a polarizing one.

"They didn’t make the effort to get sponsors," Fine explained. "I stepped in, I said, 'I’ll be the sponsor.'"

Rep. Fine offered to pay about $20,000 for the event, but according to a letter from the city attorney to the council, accepting his offer would be improper.

"I didn’t want them to say and Melbourne demands that you vote for Randy Fine or anything like that, nothing about the election, nothing about voting, just sponsored by State Representative Randy Fine," the lawmaker told FOX 35 News.

City officials declined to be interviewed for this story. Now Rep. Fine is raising some new questions about why they are not doing a Fourth of July display. He has submitted a public records request, asking how much the city has spent sending police officers and other resources to recent Black Lives Matter rallies. He asks why aren't COVID concerns prompting city leaders to shut down those demonstrations.

Advertisement

"So patriotism has one standard and protests have another?" Fine asked. "If it’s safe for us to gather for large protests, then it’s safe for us to gather to celebrate America."

When asked how he would have paid for the fireworks show, Fine said he intended to write a check to his own campaign or do some last-minute fundraising telling donors specifically this was for the Fourth of July.