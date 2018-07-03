Fire burning along Moraga Road fully contained

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A fire along Moraga Road in Moraga was fully contained by 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to the city's police department. It had burned 45 acres.

Moraga/Orinda Fire Department Chief Dennis Rein said the fire was in the Buckingham Neighborhood, and moved in the northeast direction Monday afternoon.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District firefighters will actively patrol and check the fire to ensure there are no flare ups.

The Moraga Fire Chief had evacuated 20 homes in the area along Buckingham Drive as a precaution.

Crews conducted air drops over the fire. Moraga Road is open to all traffic.

At this point, additional details have not been released.

