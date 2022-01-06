FHP: Woman killed crossing busy Seminole County road

article

Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed crossing a busy road on Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, a man was traveling northbound on Alafaya Trail while the woman was attempting to cross the road. Troopers say she was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The woman was struck by the car. She later died at Oviedo Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation.