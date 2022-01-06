Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Woman killed crossing busy Seminole County road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed crossing a busy road on Wednesday morning. 

According to FHP, a man was traveling northbound on Alafaya Trail while the woman was attempting to cross the road. Troopers say she was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection. 

The woman was struck by the car. She later died at Oviedo Medical Center. 

This crash remains under investigation.