FHP arrests fugitive in 2024 Osceola County crash that killed his mother, 2 others

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The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested most-wanted fugitive Jean S. Dorisca in Boca Raton after more than two years on the run. Dorisca faces three vehicular homicide counts for an illegal passing crash that killed three people, including his mother, near the Polk-Osceola county line, FHP said. Troopers said the 48-year-old Haitian national could receive up to 45 years in prison and face revocation of his permanent resident status.



A man wanted in connection with a 2024 crash that killed three people, including his mother, was arrested Thursday in Boca Raton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Osceola County fugitive arrest

Jean S. Dorisca, 48, was arrested by FHP on an Osceola County felony warrant charging him with three counts of vehicular homicide, the agency said.

Troopers said Dorisca was one of FHP’s most wanted fugitives after he evaded arrest following the July 16, 2024, crash.

What happened in the 2024 crash?

The backstory:

The crash happened on State Road 60 near the Polk-Osceola County line, according to FHP.

Investigators say Dorisca tried to pass a semi-truck in a designated no-passing zone and crashed with oncoming traffic. The crash killed three people, including Dorisca’s mother.

Fugitive capture in Palm Beach County

Dig deeper:

FHP said troopers located Dorisca at a Boca Raton home on Wednesday.

The following day, troopers took Dorisca into custody, FHP said.

Dorisca was taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and booked on the outstanding Osceola County warrant. He remains in custody pending extradition to Osceola County.

What charges does Dorisca face?

What's next:

Dorisca faces three counts of vehicular homicide and could face up to 45 years in Florida state prison, according to FHP.

The agency also said his arrest could result in revocation of his legal status as a permanent resident of the United States.

FHP identified Dorisca as a Haitian national and lawful permanent resident of the United States.

State public safety response

What they're saying:

"For more than two years, this fugitive evaded accountability for a crash that claimed the lives of three innocent motorists. Thanks to the relentless work of our Criminal Alien Apprehension Team, Jean Dorisca has been taken into custody and will now face the criminal charges associated with this tragic crash," FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said. "This arrest reflects FHP's unwavering commitment to protecting Florida's communities by locating and apprehending dangerous fugitives who threaten public safety and attempt to evade justice."