FHP: 2 dead after SUV crashes into pond in Osceola County

Two people were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Osceola County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-192 and World Drive around 2:45 a.m.

Troopers say a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were traveling westbound on US-192 and for an unknown reason, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Their SUV overturned into a pond.

The woman, from Covington, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man later died at Celebration Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

