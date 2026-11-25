The Brief A FedEx cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport Wednesday night, prompting emergency crews to respond, the Federal Aviation Administration said. All but one runway were temporarily shut down. No injuries were reported. The incident triggered a ground stop, with more than 1,000 flights affected and delays averaging 44 minutes.



A FedEx cargo plane skidded off a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, prompting officials to close all but one runway and triggering significant flight disruptions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The backstory:

The aircraft overran Runway 26R at about 8:40 p.m., according to an airport spokesperson. Emergency crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The disabled aircraft led to a ground stop at the airport from 8:16 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to an FAA advisory.

"The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis," the FAA said in a post on X.

FedEx confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying the plane's crew was safe.

"FedEx Flight 910 from Memphis to Miami experienced an issue upon landing Wednesday evening at Miami International Airport," a spokesperson said. "We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries."

The disruption affected more than 1,000 flights, with delays averaging 44 minutes and reaching up to 78 minutes. Officials listed the disabled aircraft and runway and taxiway conditions as the cause.

MIA officials urged travelers scheduled to fly Wednesday night to check with their airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport.