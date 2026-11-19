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The Brief Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced a new attraction for early 2028. Aero Test Lab will be an indoor coaster that puts riders in the role of a NASA test engineer for a simulated test-flight mission. Riders will be able to control their speed as they go through different simulated test scenarios like supersonic and hypersonic flight conditions.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has revealed plans for a new attraction called Aero Test Lab, it's first-ever roller coaster.

KSC preparing to launch indoor roller coaster

The indoor ride, set to debut in 2028, will put riders in the role of NASA test engineers on a simulated test-flight mission.

The ride is being developed by Maurer Rides and is currently under construction at the visitor complex. The new attraction was announced Tuesday at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

Retired NASA astronauts Bob Cabana and Winston Scott helped reveal the ride vehicle during the IAAPA presentation.

Riders will become NASA test engineers

What we know:

Aero Test Lab will let riders experience what it's like to be a NASA test engineer.

The ride will feature Maurer's SPIKE coaster technology to make the experience interactive and allow riders to control their speed on the coaster vehicle.

The experience will begin with visitors entering a NASA flight-testing facility where they will experience a simulated preflight check and briefing.

During the experience, riders will encounter different simulated test scenarios, including supersonic and hypersonic flight conditions, lightning strike testing, icing detection, fluid mechanics and inversion testing.

The attraction will also feature a wind tunnel and a room with real artifacts used by NASA engineers.

Concept art of the ride vehicle for Aero Test Lab, a new indoor roller coaster experience coming to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. (Credit: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

What they're saying:

"At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, we're always looking for new ways to bring the excitement of NASA's discoveries and innovations to life," said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. "Aero Test Lab will give guests an exciting new way to experience the science and innovation behind flight."

What we don't know:

An official opening date for Aero Test Lab has not yet been announced. Officials have also not said what the height requirement will be for the ride.