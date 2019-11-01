Family, pets rescued after car fire destroys mobile home in Orange County

article

An Orange County mother and son are in the hospital after a car fire spread to their mobile home and destroyed it.

Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a car fire in the 1800 block of East Orlando Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The 911 caller indicated that there were fireworks inside of that vehicle and that they were shooting off during that vehicle fire,” said OCFR Public Information Officer Ashley Gipson.

Gipson said the flames quickly spread to the nearby mobile home, engulfing it by time firefighters arrived on scene.

Gipson said the mother, father and son made it out of the house, but the mother was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The son was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital with significant injuries.”

The child sustained injuries, burn injuries to his hand and his arm,” Gipson said.

During a search of the residence firefighters found and rescued the family’s iguana and dog. Gipson said, “There was a dog actually inside of a kennel when we arrived on scene and they were able to get that dog out of the home.”

A state investigator will determine the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family get back on their feet.