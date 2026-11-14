FAA ground stop: 159 flights canceled at MCO Saturday, airport says

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The Brief Officials say there were 159 cancellations on Saturday, a day after 281 flights were canceled. Airport officials say those numbers could fluctuate as airlines resume operations. MCO is urging travelers to check directly with their airlines to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.



Orlando International Airport reported hundreds of flight cancellations amid Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop.

Officials say there were 159 cancellations on Saturday, a day after 281 flights were canceled. The cancellations include both arriving and departing flights as airlines continue working to resume normal operations.

Airport officials say those numbers could fluctuate as airlines resume operations. MCO is urging travelers to check directly with their airlines to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport. Passengers are also being encouraged to stay home unless their airline has confirmed their flight will depart.

The cancellations come after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, November 13, disrupting air travel across the country.

The FAA has pointed to a communications issue affecting air traffic control operations. During a Saturday briefing, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said maintenance work involving the transition from copper wiring to fiber technology was underway on an aging telecommunications system.

Duffy said a router being replaced began sending excessive traffic into other air traffic control systems, creating communication problems. Officials shut down airspace as a safety precaution.

The contractor involved in the telecommunications work was L3Harris Technologies. Officials are investigating whether the problem stemmed from a faulty piece of equipment or contractor error.

Duffy said approximately 50,000 flights were scheduled nationwide Friday, with about 30,000 able to take off. He estimated another 4,000 to 5,000 flights could be delayed or canceled Saturday, with a full recovery expected Sunday.

Duffy also clarified that artificial intelligence was not connected to the system failure.

For travelers flying out of Orlando, MCO says the most important step is to check directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.

MCO FLIGHT CANCELLATION BREAKDOWN

Friday, November 13

281 total cancellations

123 canceled arrivals

158 canceled departures

Saturday, November 14

159 total cancellations

91 canceled arrivals

68 canceled departures

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the FAA and MCO on November 14, 2026.



