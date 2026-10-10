Employee shot in dispute at Palm Bay storage facility, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies say the dispute reportedly involved a storage unit and escalated to gunfire, leaving the employee with an apparent small-caliber handgun injury. According to officials, the employee’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.



An employee was shot during a dispute with a customer at a storage facility in Palm Bay on Saturday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Reports suggest that the shooting occurred at Stor All Management on Babcock Street NE. Deputies say the dispute reportedly involved a storage unit and escalated to gunfire, leaving the employee with an apparent small-caliber handgun injury.

According to officials, the employee’s injury does not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Officials say the suspect has not been arrested. Authorities said there does not appear to be a threat to the community at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the employee or the suspect, or provided further details about what led to the dispute over the storage unit.

It remains unclear whether any additional charges will be filed or when an arrest may be made.