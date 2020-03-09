Driver ticketed for careless driving in crash near Disney that took 4 lives, FHP says

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that charges have been filed against a driver involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash that killed four people near Disney.

They said that the crash occurred on southbound S.R. 429 near mile marker 1 in the afternoon of February 18. Traffic slowed due to congestion and 26-year-old Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, who was driving a Ram 3500 truck, failed to slow and struck the rear of a Toyota Sienna van. The van reportedly overturned onto its side and another two vehicles were struck after the initial collision.

Four occupants of the van were killed as a result of the crash, FHP said. Julie Smith, Scarlett Smith, and Josephine Anna Fay died at the scene. Jackson Smith, who was only 11-years-old, died the next day at the hospital.

They said that Laurinado was taken into custody on February 28 for a visa violation. He is being held in custody by federal law enforcement. FHP investigation then revealed that he was at fault for the collision. However, the strongest charge that could be made against him is a ticket for careless driving, which he was issued. He will appear in court for his visa violation though.

"The Florida Highway Patrol has been in contact with the families involved in this horrific crash and continues to send our condolences, as they recover," they said.

