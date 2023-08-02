Video: Car nearly crashes into North Port home as woman records YouTube tutorial: ‘God was in control’

A North Port woman who typically records YouTube tutorials about sewing is touting a message about miracles after a car ran a stop sign and slammed into the exterior of her home during a recent taping.

From her North Port home, Jen Wesner gives tutorials and reviews of her latest sewing work. However, a recent video she recorded is one she will never forget.

"I heard what sounded like thunder because, you know, here in Florida, it can be over your house and shake your house and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ Then I heard another thing. Something caught my eye and I turned around, and I see this car flying toward my house," she said.

When a painting with a bible verse fell, she snapped back into reality.

"I think that’s maybe what broke me out and I thought - move," she said.

Outside, she found Krystal Farg, in shock, four feet away from her home, sitting in a crashed Toyota Camry.

"I went to open the door thinking I’ll get her out and the door was locked, but the window was cracked and all I saw were airbags and I said, ‘Are you okay?’" she said.

North Port police said Fargo ran the stop sign at the intersection at North Salford Boulevard.

The damage to her car was estimated at $10,000.

"I can’t believe this happened and nobody got hurt. I couldn’t believe that. She could have been badly hurt," said Wesner.

A North Port officer told Wesner a drainage ditch outside her home saved them both.

"The incline on the ditch when she hit it, if it had it been less of an incline, it would have launched her, and she probably would have hit the house, he said," Wesner said.

North Port police cited Fargo for running the stop sign while Wesner had a new message for her audience, one on miracles.

"She should have hit my house. We both would have been severely injured, but we weren’t, because God was in control and said ‘Uh, no. You’ve got to stop right here.’ Everyday miracles," she said.