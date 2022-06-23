Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Orlando, other Central Florida cities

article

It's almost that time! Watch the sky light up in fireworks on the 4th of July at these Central Florida viewing spots:

ORLANDO

The 45th annual "Fireworks at the Fountain" show will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Lake Eola Park located at 512 E. Washington Street. There will be a patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m.

WINTER GARDEN

Downtown Winter Garden will host a fireworks display over Lake Apopka at Newton Park starting at 9:15 p.m. Independence Day festivities that day will kick off at 6 p.m. The park is located at 29 W. Garden Avenue.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

The Red Hot & Boom event is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (NOTE: This even is being held on Sunday, July 3. The fireworks display is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.)

OVIEDO

There will be a 4th of July celebration at the Oviedo Mall, but, it will take place on Saturday, July 2. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Festivities, including live music, carnival rides, and more will begin at 5 p.m.

KISSIMMEE

The Promenade at Sunset Walk will have its fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Other activities are planned on the days leading up to the 4th. The outdoor entertainment district is located at 3251 Margaritaville Boulevard in Kissimmee.

LEESBURG

See "Lake County's largest fireworks display" at 9. p.m. at Venetian Gardens. The Independence Day celebration event will also feature a kids play zone, a concert, a water ski show, a stilt walker, and more beginning at noon.

EUSTIS

The City of Eustis plans to host its 4th of July Hometown Celebration at Ferran Park. (NOTE: The event will take place on Friday, July 1, with the fireworks show over Lake Eustis beginning at 9:30 p.m.)

MELBOURNE

MelBOOM returns to Claude Edge Front Street Park for its fireworks show at 9 p.m.

COCOA

There will be a fireworks show and a concert to celebrate the holiday at Cocoa Riverfront Park. The Brevard Symphony Orchestra will perform beginning at 8 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m.

TITUSVILLE

The City of Titusville will set off fireworks at the Chain of Lakes Park at 9:15 p.m. Residents will also get to enjoy music, food, and other family friendly activities at the park beginning at 7 p.m.

DELTONA

Deltona will host a "good old-fashioned party" to celebrate the 4th beginning at 5 p.m. at the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex. The fireworks show is expected to begin around 9:15 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH

The City of Ormond Beach will have music, food and fireworks at Rockefeller Gardens from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Residents can come out to Riverside Park in to see a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. There will be a free family fishing tournament, hot dog cookout, a free MaxQ Band concert, and other activities being held earlier in the day. Find more details here.