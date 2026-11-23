The Brief Volunteers rescued more than 30 farm animals from rising floodwaters at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center in Cocoa, Florida. Rescuer Samantha Maas is currently housing the displaced animals on her full farm while building new pens for stability. The equestrian center faces $50,000 to $70,000 in losses and needs building supplies, hay and extra hands to rebuild.



More than 30 farm animals are safe on higher ground after volunteers pulled them from rising floodwaters at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center in Cocoa, though the facility now faces up to $70,000 in losses and urgently needs permanent housing for the displaced livestock.

Cocoa animal rescue flooding

The backstory:

Rising floodwaters nearly submerged dozens of farm animals at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center in Cocoa last week, prompting a massive community rescue effort. Volunteers, including Lily Fox, stepped in to pull the animals to safety before the water could claim them.

All of the rescued animals survived the flooding without serious injury, according to Fox. Rescuer Samantha Maas took the displaced animals onto her property in Mims, where she is currently housing them as they recover.

Blue Lake Equestrian Center recovery

What they're saying:

Maas recalled the urgency of the rescue when the water began rising around the animals. "They are almost completely submerged in water," Maas told FOX 35 during the initial rescue.

Following the dramatic save, Maas expressed deep appreciation for the local support that made the effort possible. "We wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without the community," Maas said, adding that she felt a "little bit of mixed emotions, you know, but mostly just extremely grateful."

Fox echoed that relief, noting that every animal made it out alive. "So amazing that no one got seriously injured and everyone is alive, healthy, safe and dry, so grateful," Fox said.

Now, Maas is focused on managing the influx of new animals alongside her own livestock. "Having my animals adjust to the schedule and all the different personalities of all the rescue animals, it’s been very interesting," Maas said.

She noted that the rescued animals need dedicated spaces while they wait for permanent housing. "During the day, it would be nice and ideally to have their own pens," Maas said.

Helping Cocoa flood victims

What you can do:

Maas' farm is currently at full capacity, and the animals may need to stay there for an extended period while crews construct stable housing. The rescue is asking the community for donations of building supplies, hay and volunteer labor to help rebuild.

Anyone able to assist with supplies, manpower or financial donations is encouraged to reach out to Maas to support the ongoing recovery in Brevard County. You can drop off building or food supplies at her rescue location: 3685 Burkholm Road in Mims.

You can also donate financially by clicking here.