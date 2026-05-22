Dog death investigation: 1 dead, 1 alive found unattended in Florida home

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after deputies found two dogs in a Sorrento home – one dead and one alive. Responding to a residence on Grassy Sprain Avenue, authorities encountered deplorable conditions, noting heavy animal waste and thick cobwebs throughout the structure. The surviving dog was immediately rescued and taken to a local shelter for evaluation, while the deceased dog’s remains were collected for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.



Authorities are investigating a situation involving two dogs found alone in a home – one alive and one dead.

Lake County deputies responded to reports of two dogs left unattended – finding one dog alive and sitting next to the remains of a dead dog, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to Grassy Sprain Avenue in Sorrento around 6:45 p.m., May 19, on the report of two dogs left unattended in a home.

When entering the home, deputies observed dog poop on the ground and cobwebs all over the walls, the sheriff's office described. In a bedroom, one dog was sitting next to the remains of a dog carcass, deputies said.

What we don't know:

It's not known how long the dogs were left alone in the home or what happened to the dogs' owners.

The ages and breed of the dogs are also not known.

What's next:

The surviving dog was taken to an animal shelter for treatment.

The remains were collected for forensic examination, as authorities have not yet confirmed the dog's cause of death.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation. Criminal charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.