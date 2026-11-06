Disturbance in Atlantic could develop into subtropical system, NHC says

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The Brief An area of low pressure in the Atlantic could develop into a subtropical system, according to the National Hurricane Center. NHC is monitoring the disturbance and is giving it a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours. Regardless of development, the disturbance is not expected to be a threat to Florida.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that could develop into a subtropical system.

The disturbance is located several hundreds of miles south of Bermuda.

Forecasters are giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 30% chance over the next seven days.

The disturbance could develop subtropical characteristics over the next couple of days as it moves across the Atlantic, the NHC says.

Could the system impact Florida?

What to expect:

Any potential tropical or subtropical development over the Atlantic is not expected to be a direct threat to Florida or the U.S.

The main local impact is dangerous surf and rip currents.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30

This Atlantic storm season has been quiet. So far, there have been 10 named storms, but only one, Isaias, developed into a hurricane.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.