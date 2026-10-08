Disney Believe: What you should know about Disney's new cruise ship

article

The Brief Disney Believe, the newest cruise ship joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet, will make its maiden voyage on Dec. 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Disney has announced. The ship will feature new experiences, including an "Encanto" stage show, a piano lounge inspired by "The Little Mermaid," a live entertainment venue inspired by "Zootopia" and a new "Frozen" dinner show. Disney also shared a first look at the staterooms on the Disney Believe.



Disney Cruise Line has dropped details about the newest ship joining its fleet.

Disney Believe, the cruise line's fourth Wish-class ship, will sail out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale at the end of 2027.

The ship will make its maiden voyage on Dec. 18, 2027, Disney revealed during a livestream Wednesday. It will offer four- and five-night sailings to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, with stops at Disney's private islands—Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Moana-inspired Grand Hall

The ship's Grand Hall, which serves as a central hub area, will be inspired by the Disney animated film "Moana."

Disney previously announced that a bronze statue of Moana will be featured in the space.

During the reveal event on Wednesday, Disney shared new concept art of the space. The carpet will feature ocean hues, while the chandelier will be modeled after "the sea's fluid movement." The railings will be inspired by the patterns of Moana's skirt.

Concept art of the Moana-inspired Grand Hall on the Disney Believe cruise ship. (Credit: Disney)

New stage shows

Exclusive to the Believe will be the first-ever stage adaptation of "Encanto."

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the news in a video message.

"Seeing Mirabel's journey come alive through live performance, music and dance is something really special," he said.

Concept art of the new "Encanto"-inspired cruise ship coming to the Disney Believe. (Credit: Disney)

The ship will also have a "Tangled" musical (a carryover from the Disney Magic). But the Believe version of the show will feature reimagined sets and new special effects.

New 'Frozen' dinner show

The ship will get a new "Frozen"-inspired dinner show among its dining options. Oaken's Table: A Frozen Family Feast will feature reimagined renditions of "Frozen" tunes along with appearances by characters like Oaken, Anna and Kristoff.

Concept art of Oaken's Table: A Frozen Family Feast, a new dinner show coming to the Disney Believe cruise ship. (Credit: Disney)

Other restaurants on the Believe will include 1923 and Worlds of Marvel, which are part of the rotational dining on the other Wish-class ships.

Lounges and entertainment venues

The Wishing Well lounge is inspired by the 1937 animated film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." The venue will have a bar space featuring stained-glass art, a seating area with a canopy of white blossoms and red apples and a performance area inspired by the seven dwarfs' cottage.

Concept art of Wishing Well, the lounge inspired by "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." (Credit: Disney)

The ship will also feature Gazelle, a multi-story entertainment hub inspired by "Zootopia." During the day, the venue will offer family-friendly activities. In the evening, it will switch to adults-only entertainment. Visitors will also get to meet Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Near the Grand Hall, passengers will find Sea Notes, a piano lounge inspired by "The Little Mermaid."

Concept art of Sea Notes, the "Little Mermaid"-inspired piano lounge on the Disney Believe cruise ship. (Credit: Disney)

Skygazers will be an observatory-themed pub with astronomical instruments and celestial maps as part of its decor. It will serve craft beers, specialty cocktails and small bites.

Kids spaces

Similar to other DIsney ships, the Believe will include several spaces for kids, including the Oceaneer Club, Edge, Vibe and The Hideaway.

Disney revealed Wednesday that the Oceaneer Club will be themed to Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." and feature a figure of Mike Wazowski with a laugh cannister.

Sweet treats and sips

For those with a sweet tooth, there's Inside Out: Joyful Sweets, a shop offering 20 flavors of gelato and ice cream.

The ship will also include two cafes: Cafe Kakamora, inspired by "Moana," and Big Hero Sips, inspired by "Big Hero 6."

Staterooms

Staterooms on the Disney Believe will inspired by characters and stories from movies like "Moana," "Inside Out," and "Coco."

Concierge level rooms will be inspired by "Peter Pan" and "Toy Story."

The ship will feature two new royal suites. The Royal Rose Suite will be inspired by "Beauty and the Beast," while the Royal Reef Suite will be inspired by "The Little Mermaid."

The two-story Believe Tower Suite, exclusive to the ship, will take inspiration from Magic Kingdom. The suite, which sleeps eight, will feature rooms modeled after a different land at the park.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One of the "Moana"-inspired staterooms on the Disney Believe. (Credit: Disney)

Returning offerings

The Believe will also feature offerings that have debuted on other Disney Cruise Line ships.

The adults-only Haunted Mansion Parlor, which has become a fan favorite on other ships, will return on the Believe.

AquaMouse, the water ride on the cruise line fleet, will also be part of the ship's lineup. It will take riders through an animated short featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Other returning offerings include Quiet Cove, a secluded area for adults; Senses Spa; and the premium dining options Palo Steakhouse, Enchante and The Rose.

When can I book a Disney Believe cruise?

Although the Disney Believe doesn't debut until next year, you'll be able to book your cruise more than a year ahead.

Disney said bookings for the Disney Believe will open on Oct. 19.