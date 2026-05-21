Disney adds Mandalorian and Grogu mission to Millennium Falcon ride: What to know

The Brief Disney World's Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride features a new mission with the Mandalorian and Grogu. The updates include new destinations (Coruscant, Bespin and Endor) to visit and more things for riders to do in the "engineer" role. Riders can also unlock a "Grogu mode," which makes the character more prominent throughout the ride.



Disney is adding a new mission to its Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride that gives riders new locations to visit and more things to do on their flight through the galaxy.

The updated version, which debuts May 22 in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, will take riders on a new mission with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

With the change, Disney also upgraded the software driving the ride, which improves the look and feel of the ride.

Brand new Mandalorian mission

In the previous mission for Smugglers Run, which opened in 2019, guests were recruited by Hondo Ohnaka to track down valuable bounties and collect crates.

Guests will still get to do that, but this time around they will also be joined by Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and Grogu, who are after ex-Imperial officers and pirates.

Riders will get one of six positions: pilot, gunner or engineer, which come with different responsibilities.

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Choose your destination

Guests will have the ability to choose where they go on their mission.

It will start with a hyperspace jump to Tatooine, but from there it's up to guests to decide.

They will have three choices: the city planet of Coruscant, Cloud City of Bespin or the wreckage of the second death star near Endor.

One of the engineers on the ride will be responsible for making the selection.

A new mission featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu has been added to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

More interactivity

All roles on the ride get more to do with the new mission.

Not only do the engineers get to choose the destination, but they will also get to control a new tractor beam that helps with collecting more cargo.

Pilots, whose job is to steer the ship, can also choose which path to take while at the locations, creating a different experience each time.

Gunners can still choose between manual and automatic targeting modes, but they will now have more options for what they're shooting at.

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Upgraded tech

Disney Imagineers also took the opportunity to upgrade the software powering the ride experience. Smugglers Run is now using the latest version of Epic Games' Unreal Engine, which improves the look and the feel of the attraction.

As riders travel through the galaxy, they might notice more details in scenes of different planets because the visuals are more

The upgraded tech also makes the controls more responsive.

How to unlock Grogu mode

The previous version of Smugglers Run had a secret "Chewbacca mode" that riders could unlock. With the update, Chewy has been replaced with Grogu.

A new mission featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu has been added to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

The new "Grogu mode," which makes the character more prominent during the mission, can be activated if riders press certain buttons.

To unlock this Easter egg, both riders in the gunner positions (the middle seats) will need to:

Hold down the first white button at their station

Press the illuminated round activation button

If both gunners complete the sequence, riders will hear Grogu sounds and see Grogu on screen during the mission.

How and when to ride

The new Mandalorian and Grogu mission debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 22.

The arrival of the upgrades is tied to the release of the new movie "The Mandalorian and Grogu" in theaters.