Woman shot by deputy after stabbing man at Pinellas County home: Investigators

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that stemmed from a stabbing at a Pinellas County home Monday evening.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway, whose department will take over the deputy-involved shooting investigation, said it all took place in the area of 95th Avenue North, just off of Oakhurst Road.

Authorities said a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an armed person at 14041 95th Avenue North. The call came in after a 44-year-old woman, who has since been identified as Amy Jaeger, stabbed a 70-year-old man she had been in a relationship with for a year, according to investigators.

Holloway said the couple got into an argument at a home when Jaeger picked up a knife and stabbed him multiple times. The victim then ran from the home to a neighbor's house.

According to officials, the neighbors let him inside the home, but the suspect then went over to that house and tried prying open the door.

That's when the Pinellas County deputy arrived at the scene, and saw the woman with the knife. He ordered her to drop the knife, but she went towards the deputy with the weapon.

Holloway said the deputy fired several shots at her.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the 70-year-old man was in stable condition at the hospital while the woman remains in critical condition.

Officials identified the Pinellas County deputy involved in the shooting as Christopher Ryan. He has been with PCSO for three years.

The sheriff's office did confirm that Ryan is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after deputy-involved shootings. Holloway said The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force, which his department is involved in, will investigate.

