Deputies: Sunday school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 child victims

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday one of their detectives arrested a Sunday school teacher, accused of sexually assaulting two child victims.

David Saint Louis, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that Saint Louis engaged in sexual activity with two children while he was a Sunday school teacher at a small Marion County church.

"One victim advised Saint Louis had molested her on multiple occasions in 2013 during Sunday school," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release sent to FOX 35.

While investigating the crime against this victim, a detective said he learned of another possible victim of abuse.

"Contact was made with the second victim, who advised Saint Louis sexually battered and molested her numerous times from 2015 to 2017, both at the church and his home," the news release continued.

As a result of the investigation and testimony of the victims, Saint Louis was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail without bond.

According to the Sheriff's Office, in June 2020, Saint Louis was charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age. Saint Louis is next due to appear in court for that case in January 2022.

