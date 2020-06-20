Deputies seek information on drug-related killing in Mount Dora

article

Lake County detectives are asking for tips from the public after finding a man shot dead Friday night in Mount Dora.

Deputies responded to a residence near Holly Drive and Old U.S Highway 441 around 9:30 p.m. That's where they say they discovered a man injured from an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of the home.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Tevin Williams, was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics.

Detectives believe the killing was drug-related.

"Williams was in a black passenger car and detectives believe that possibly two suspects were involved and fled the area on foot," deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101, where a tip line has been established. To be eligible for a cash reward, people with information can call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.