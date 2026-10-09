Deputies search for 2 children who ran away from Volusia County facility

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The Brief Deputies are searching for 14-year-old Jayda Jones and 12-year-old Zinc Williams. Both ran away from Residing Hope in Enterprise, authorities said. Air One and K-9 teams are assisting as deputies cite concerns about possible self-harm.



Deputies are searching for two children who ran away Friday night from a residential facility in Volusia County, authorities said.

The backstory:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the children as 14-year-old Jayda Jones and 12-year-old Zinc Williams. They were reported missing from Residing Hope at 51 Children's Way in Enterprise.

Deputies said they have been searching businesses, parks and other locations in the area. During the investigation, authorities found writings by one of the children that raised concerns about possible self-harm.

Jayda was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and light purple pajama pants. Zinc was wearing an orange polo shirt, black jacket and shorts.

The sheriff's office deployed its Air One helicopter and K-9 teams to assist with the search.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees either child or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.