Deputies: Juvenile held at gunpoint, robbed in Orange County

article

Deputies in Orange County said that an investigation was launched after a juvenile was held at gunpoint and robbed.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery on Purple Finch Street at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

They said that the juvenile victim was walking when a vehicle approached her. The suspect reportedly told the victim to get in the car at gunpoint. The suspect drove a short distance, demanded property, and told the victim to get out.

There were no reported injuries.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.