Deputies investigating after gunfire reported in high school parking lot

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon following dismissal of students at East River High School.

At 2 :30 p.m., there was gunfire in the parking lot of the school, according to deputies, and it appears no one was injured.

East River High School Principal Nikki Campbell reached out to families to inform them of the incident, according to a spokesman with Orange County Public Schools.

"Law enforcement and school administration immediately responded and are investigating," said Michael Ollendorff. "All students and staff are safe."

No other details were immediately released and deputies have no suspect information at this time.

