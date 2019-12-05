Deputies: Florida church volunteer accused of sexually battering child, more victims possible

article

A DeLand man is behind after being accused of sexual battery of a child, and authorities are trying to find out if there are more victims.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Emmett L. Boykins on Wednesday afternoon. He remains held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to deputies, Boykins previously worked at Stetson University and volunteered at churches in the DeLand area.

"The investigation revealed he had supervised and potentially unsupervised access to children," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

Stetson University released this statement to FOX 35 News:

"Emmett Boykins is a former part-time employee who left in November 2018. Our records indicate he worked in the equipment room in athletics. Boykins attended as a student from 2011-2016 and graduated with a BBA in accounting."

RELATED: Man charged with throwing pit bull from bridge

Advertisement

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information on more possible victims should call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

