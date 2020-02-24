Democratic presidential candidates open offices in Florida

Florida is considered one of the most significant states in the country in determining the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.



The Sunshine State is a melting pot of diversity and communities, representing the entire nation, and the candidates know it.



“Florida is a huge reflection of our whole country. How Florida goes, so goes the rest of the country, is what we always hear,” said Kimberly Diaz Scott, director of the Elizabeth Warren campaign in Florida.



That’s why, even in February, we’re already seeing three presidential candidates opening up campaign offices in Central Florida, with more expected in the coming weeks and months.



Warren, Mike Bloomberg, and Bernie Sanders all have supporters on the ground pushing their message and platform – looking for every vote they can get.



“We’re already canvassing, meaning knocking on doors," said Dr. Patty Duffy, a volunteer with the Sanders campaign. "We’ve been texting for Bernie, we have phone banks.”



Each campaign is encouraging anyone who wants to see their candidate in the oval office to step up to the plate.



"Volunteer to have a sign in your yard or to do phone calls or whatever. There are all sorts of volunteer opportunities," said Maureen Johanson, a volunteer with the Bloomberg campaign



The campaigns fully recognizing the impact the sunshine state will have in electing the next president of the United States.