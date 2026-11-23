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The Brief Deltona is bringing back its annual Holiday Parade after community organizations offered resources and support. The city initially canceled the event due to anticipated revenue losses tied to Amendment 3. Despite ongoing budget challenges, community partnerships will help preserve the holiday tradition while reducing costs.



The City of Deltona is bringing back its annual Holiday Parade after several community organizations stepped forward to offer support following the city's announcement that the event would be canceled due to anticipated budget cuts stemming from the passage of Amendment 3.

The backstory:

The city initially announced Saturday that it was canceling the annual festivities as part of a broader effort to reduce spending amid significant financial challenges. However, over the past 48 hours, several community groups contacted City Manager Doc Dougherty and met with him to offer their time and resources to help make the holiday tradition possible.

With the city anticipating nearly $20 million in reduced revenue over the next two years, officials are reviewing the budget and making difficult decisions about how to prioritize essential services.

Deltona is also canceling other city events, with the exception of two upcoming 5K races, to ensure the city remains "fiscally responsible."

What they're saying:

Dougherty said the cuts were necessary due to "Deltona's historic reliance on low property values with little commercial development."

"The city needs to reduce its budget by approximately $12 million this next year and then another $5 million the second," Dougherty said in a letter to residents.

In the letter, Dougherty said the city is also terminating construction contracts and withdrawing vehicle orders to help reduce spending.

Following the community's response, Dougherty said he was grateful for the outpouring of support and the opportunity to reconsider the parade without placing the entire financial burden on taxpayers.

"I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community, which has provided me and City staff an opportunity to take another look at the parade and find a way to move forward without placing the entire financial burden on City taxpayers," Dougherty said.

He added that the city's financial challenges remain but said the community's efforts demonstrate how partnerships can help preserve local traditions while remaining mindful of taxpayer dollars.

"Working through the financial challenges created by Amendment 3 will take time, and there will be many more difficult decisions ahead," Dougherty said.

What's next:

The city expects to cut more than $23 million from its budget by 2030.

Amendment 3: The Backstory

Dig deeper:

Amendment 3 passed with 62% voter approval earlier this month. The measure expands property tax exemptions for Floridians who live in their primary residences while cutting annual assessment increases on business properties, second homes and rental properties in half.

Before the vote, opponents, including local officials and law enforcement agencies, warned that the amendment could reduce funding for city and county services.

Cities such as Deltona rely on property tax revenue to fund daily operations and provide essential services, making the anticipated revenue losses a significant budget concern.