DeLand puppy theft caught on camera; Man arrested for taking dog from yard, deputies say

The Brief After a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a man pacing and unlatching a residential gate in DeLand, homeowners Lacey Fonseca and her husband intercepted the suspect as he attempted to steal their new puppy, Kahlua. The couple confronted the intruder, later identified as Kevin Moore, who ignored "no trespassing" signs and claimed he was only there to knock on the door before eventually releasing the dog and walking away. Moore was tracked down by deputies and is now being held at the Lake County Jail on a $7,000 bond.



A DeLand family caught a man on camera stealing their puppy from their home. Now, thanks to the assistance from investigators, their puppy, Kahlua, is back home and the puppy thief is being held on a $7,000 bond.

What we know:

Lacey Fonseca and her husband were headed into town on their only day off together. And when they passed back by their home they said they noticed something unusual. They said a man was trying to take their puppy, Kahlua, right from their yard.



This all happened just weeks after bringing home their new family dog.



Footage from a neighbor’s camera shows the suspect pacing in front of the house, checking corners, and eventually unlatching the gate.

What they're saying:

The couple confronted the man as he tried to grab Kahlua.



"I didn't even wait for the truck to stop, I jumped out, and I was like, what are you doing? I live here with my kids and that's my dog," Lacey Fonseca said.



Fonseca said he ignored their no trespassing signs.



"He said he was coming to knock on my door," Fonseca said.



The man eventually let go of the puppy and walked away. Deputies later tracked him down and identified him as Kevin Moore.

What's next:

Kevin Moore is currently being held in Lake County Jail on a $7,000 bond.



Fonseca said she's already upgraded her home security cameras to prevent future incidents.