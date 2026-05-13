Daytona Beach Police search for shooting suspect after 1 hurt in critical condition

The Brief Daytona Beach Police are searching for a suspect who left the scene after a person was shot. The victim was discovered with critical injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition while investigators process the scene. Authorities have not yet released a suspect description and are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot in Daytona Beach.

The gunshot victim is currently at the hospital in critical condition, police said.

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department was called to the 800 block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., May 13, in response to a person shot.

Officers found one gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Daytona Beach Police said.

A bullet hole was found in a barber shop. The shooting also took place near several residences and a few blocks away from Bethune-Cookman University.

Who is the shooting suspect?

Before officers arrived, the shooting suspect left the area, police reported.

Police have not released any further details about the suspect.

What's next:

Daytona Beach Police continue an ongoing investigation into this incident.

The public is asked to avoid the area for safety – allowing police to conduct the investigation.