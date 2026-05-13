Daytona Beach Police search for shooting suspect after 1 hurt in critical condition
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot in Daytona Beach.
The gunshot victim is currently at the hospital in critical condition, police said.
What we know:
The Daytona Beach Police Department was called to the 800 block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., May 13, in response to a person shot.
Officers found one gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Daytona Beach Police said.
A bullet hole was found in a barber shop. The shooting also took place near several residences and a few blocks away from Bethune-Cookman University.
Who is the shooting suspect?
Before officers arrived, the shooting suspect left the area, police reported.
Police have not released any further details about the suspect.
What's next:
Daytona Beach Police continue an ongoing investigation into this incident.
The public is asked to avoid the area for safety – allowing police to conduct the investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Daytona Beach Police Department.