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Daytona Beach Police search for shooting suspect after 1 hurt in critical condition

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Published  May 13, 2026 5:08pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Daytona Beach Police are searching for a suspect who left the scene after a person was shot.
    • The victim was discovered with critical injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition while investigators process the scene.
    • Authorities have not yet released a suspect description and are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot in Daytona Beach. 

The gunshot victim is currently at the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department was called to the 800 block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., May 13, in response to a person shot. 

Officers found one gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Daytona Beach Police said. 

A bullet hole was found in a barber shop. The shooting also took place near several residences and a few blocks away from Bethune-Cookman University.

Who is the shooting suspect? 

Before officers arrived, the shooting suspect left the area, police reported. 

Police have not released any further details about the suspect.  

What's next:

Daytona Beach Police continue an ongoing investigation into this incident. 

The public is asked to avoid the area for safety – allowing police to conduct the investigation. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Daytona Beach Police Department. 

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