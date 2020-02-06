Crews prepare for high winds that could pose dangerous conditions at construction sites

As severe weather is expected to make its way through Central Florida, utility and construction workers are getting ready to face the storm.

Wind gusts in Central Florida reached 30 mph Thursday afternoon and are expected to reach about 60 mph Thursday evening. Construction crews are preparing their sites for the dangerously high winds. The construction-filled Orlando area will be getting their sites ready for the high winds.

The Florida Departement of Transporation (FDOT) released a statement, which read, "Safety is a top priority for the FDOT, as we expect our contractors to take the necessary precautions to secure work zones for any conditions and to respond quickly to weather-related issues."

The CEO of Crane Institute of America, James Headley, said winds can cause major problems for cranes.

“Wind can have a very devastating effect on a crane,” said Headley. “You have to try to predict when there's going to be high winds and you have to prepare for it. Or, if not, the consequences could be catastrophic.”

Headley said crews will take precautions like lowering the boom of the crane or taking the brakes off of a Tower crane. By taking the brakes off, it makes it safer than if it were stuck in place.

“The crane would collapse, or the crane would turn over,” Headley said.

The future site of Topgolf in Lake Mary is also getting their site ready for the severe weather. A spokesperson for Topgolf said the crews made sure to handle their equipment properly ahead of the dangerously high winds.

OUC will have extra crews ready as they anticipate downed power lines and trees overnight.

“We have additional resources in place for this evening, extra people that are available to take calls, to see what's happening from the customer side, and we have extra crews on to respond as safely and quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for OUC Tim Trudell said.