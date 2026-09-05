Cocoa Police K9 Draco dies after sudden collapse during training, officials

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The Cocoa Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Draco, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the department since 2022 alongside his handler.

What we know:

According to officials, Draco was participating in a routine training exercise on Friday when he suddenly collapsed while conducting a track.

Police say he was immediately transported to an emergency veterinary hospital, where veterinary staff made every effort to save his life. Despite those efforts, Draco sadly passed away at 7:58 a.m. Saturday morning.

Draco, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2022. During his career, he became a dual-certified K9, trained in both patrol apprehension and narcotics detection.

Throughout his service, Draco played an important role in keeping officers and the community safe. He assisted in apprehending dangerous suspects and helped officers remove illegal drugs and firearms from the streets.

"He was a trusted partner, a protector, and a deeply loved member of the Cocoa Police family. His dedication and service helped make officers safer and strengthened the department's ability to protect the community," said a Cocoa Police spokesperson.