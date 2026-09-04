2 teens arrested in deadly shooting at Palm Bay park, police say

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The Brief Two teens face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to a deadly shooting at a Palm Bay park. The shooting, which happened at Patrick Woodard Park on Aug. 26, was related to a drug transaction, according to police. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Isaac Cohen.



Two teens have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Palm Bay park last month, police said.

Christopher Hriciso, 18, and a 17-year-old, face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said the shooting was related to an apparent drug transaction.

Investigators said forensic data, video surveillance and multiple interviews led them to the teens.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened at Patrick Woodward Memorial Park on Aug. 26.

Police officers responded to the park around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead. Police later identified the person as 22-year-old Isaac Cohen.

In a statement released Friday, Palm Bay Police Chief Jeff Spears called the shooting "a senseless loss of life."

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family as they go through this unexpected and unimaginable time," he said.

What's next:

Both teens were booked int the Brevard County Jail on Thursday and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Palm Bay police or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.