Central Florida cities see temperature records broken in heat uptick

NEW RECORDS: It certainly did not feel like March today! Thanks to gusty southwest winds, highs soared into the 80s across Central Florida and allowed numerous records to be broken.

Orlando, Leesburg and Daytona Beach all broke daily records Saturday.

Orlando - 90 (previous record was 89 set in 1905)

Leesburg - 88 (beats previous record of 87 set in 1991)

Daytona Beach - 87 (beats previous record of 85 set in 2022)

Sanford was also able to tie its daily record high on Saturday (previous record of 89 was set in 1974). All of these sites also all broke daily low temperatures.

Typically, we would see highs this warm in early May. Saturday was the first time we have hit 90 in Orlando since October 13 of 2023. This isn't terribly unusual given the wild swings we experience during the spring in Central Florida. In 2023, we actually saw 90 in Orlando as soon as March 3.