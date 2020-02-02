Census Bureau begins counting students living in college-run housing

article

The Census Bureau this week starts its process of counting students living in college-run housing, but there's confusion over what information university officials can share with the agency.

After saying two weeks ago that universities ---- if asked ---- can't provide demographic information about those students for the 2020 Census, the U.S. Department of Education now says schools are able to. That is, provided the data are stripped of anything that could identify the student.

The Department of Education late last week revised a memo it had sent out last month to universities about how students living in college housing should be counted.