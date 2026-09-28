Groveland residents demand answers after second boil water advisory this month

The Brief Groveland residents are demanding long-term fixes after a second boil water advisory this month. City leaders blame aging infrastructure and say millions of dollars in water system upgrades are underway. Residents and business owners say repeated outages, water quality concerns and higher bills continue to cause frustration.



Groveland residents are calling for greater transparency and long-term solutions after a second boil water advisory this month renewed concerns about the city's aging water system.

Second water advisory raises concerns

Big picture view:

A pump failure at one of the city's water plants triggered a precautionary boil water advisory affecting 13 neighborhoods. Although the advisory has since been lifted, many residents say they remain concerned about the reliability and quality of their drinking water.

Resident Fred Friedman said repeated disruptions have frustrated homeowners.

"They just didn't plan for it," Friedman said, adding that residents have experienced multiple water outages and poor communication from the city. He said his neighborhood has dealt with three separate disruptions at the Sunshine Water Plant since June.

City points to infrastructure upgrades

Mayor Keith Keogh said the city is investing in long-term improvements, including a nearly completed $100 million wastewater treatment plant and a new $20 million potable water plant designed to meet future demand.

Keogh also said officials are replacing aging pumps and addressing issues with decades-old computer systems that control parts of the water network.

Businesses feeling the impact

Local perspective:

Local business owners say the repeated water issues have affected daily operations and increased costs.

Naomie Monroe, owner of All Jazzed Up Hair Salon, said higher water bills and service disruptions have made running her business more difficult.

"It's been a little difficult, but business is business and I need water," Monroe said.

City leaders were scheduled to discuss a proposed 10% water rate increase during a commission meeting Monday night.