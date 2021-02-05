Candidates file in Plasencia, Mariano districts

article

The first candidate seeking to replace term-limited Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, and a potential challenger to Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, have opened campaign accounts to run in 2022.

Orlando Republican Christopher Robert Wright opened an account this week in what is now House District 50 in Orange and Brevard counties, while Port Richey Republican Jayden Pryce Cocuzza opened an account in what is now Pasco County’s House District 36, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Plasencia, who was reelected in November in House District 50, faces term limits in 2022 and plans to run for the Senate. Mariano, who was reelected in District 36, has opened an account to run again next year.

District boundaries --- and potentially numbers --- will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

