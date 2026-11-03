Byron Donalds elected Florida governor, defeats David Jolly

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The Brief Republican Byron Donalds defeated David Jolly on Tuesday to win the Florida governor's race. Donalds will succeed outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was ineligible to run for a third term.



Byron Donalds was elected to be Florida's next governor on Tuesday night, defeating David Jolly.

Donalds, a congressman from southwest Florida, won the Republican nomination with President Donald Trump’s backing.

The backstory:

Byron Donalds was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016 and served two terms. In 2020, he was elected to the U.S. Congress to represent Florida's 19th congressional district.

Once in Congress, Donalds became a regular on conservative television, a leading voice in the House Freedom Caucus and a prominent critic of Democratic policies. He became known for his outspoken positions on immigration, cultural issues and race.

By 2023, Donalds had become a national conservative figure. His populist colleagues nominated him for speaker of the House, and he emerged as a prominent surrogate for Trump.

In May 2026, President Donald Trump endorsed Donalds at a rally in The Villages: "This guy's gonna be a great governor."

Trump's endorsement gave him the backing of the president in a state with approximately 1.5 million more registered Republicans than Democrats.

What's next:

Donalds will be sworn in as Florida’s 47th governor on January 5, 2027.