Britt Road reopens after two years following Hurricane Milton damage

The Brief Britt Road in Lake County is reopening after being closed for two years because Hurricane Milton caused a massive crater in 2024. Repairs include new pavement, reinforced drainage swales and a ban on commercial trucks weighing more than 10 tons. Residents welcome the reopening, which will eliminate lengthy detours, though some say they will miss the quiet street.



After two years of closures, detours and construction, Britt Road in Lake County is set to reopen Friday morning, restoring a key route for drivers and nearby residents.

Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the road in 2024, leaving behind a massive crater that measured about 100 feet long and 20 feet deep. The hole was large enough to swallow a two-story house, according to the report.

Now, after months of repairs, county crews have filled the crater and repaved the road.

Residents prepare for return of traffic

While many drivers are looking forward to the reopening, some residents say they have grown accustomed to the quieter neighborhood during the closure.

Gabby Salazar, who lives near Britt Road, said the lack of traffic has brought two years of peace and quiet.

"I know a lot of people are not happy that this happened because this was like their normal route to get to work," Salazar said. "But I am so happy this happened, and it's been like two years of peacefulness."

Despite appreciating the quiet, Salazar said the closure has made visiting her sister, who lives nearby, much more difficult.

"My sister lives down the street, literally down the curb," she said.

With Britt Road closed, the trip between their homes has taken about 20 minutes.

"It's literally not even two minutes down the road," Salazar said of the drive once the road reopens.

Road improvements designed to withstand storms

Lake County officials say the project includes several upgrades intended to improve drainage and protect the road from future storms.

Crews installed new paved shoulders and reinforced concrete drainage swales to help manage stormwater.

The county has also introduced a restriction prohibiting heavy commercial trucks weighing more than 10 tons from using Britt Road.

The improvements are intended to strengthen the roadway and reduce the risk of similar damage during future severe weather.

Drivers urged to use caution

The reopening is expected to restore a more direct route for commuters and reconnect nearby residents who have dealt with lengthy detours since 2024.

Drivers who regularly use Britt Road should allow extra time Friday morning as traffic returns and motorists adjust to the updated road layout.

For residents such as Salazar, the reopening means more convenient trips to nearby homes and destinations, even if it also brings back the traffic that has been absent for the past two years.