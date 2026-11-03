Brevard Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday after heavy flooding

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The Brief Brevard Public Schools closed Tuesday after heavy rain and flooding in parts of the county. School district officials said crews will inspect campuses to make sure the buildings are safe. Schools are expected to reopen and resume normal operations on Wednesday.



Brevard Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday after heavy rains led to record flooding in parts of the county.

The closure includes all schools, district offices and the cancellation of after-school activities.

School district officials said that the continued closure was "out of an abundance of caution."

The district will assess flooding and building safety. Schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

DeSantis declares state of emergency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties following heavy rainfall and flooding.

It covers Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

What that means:

The order authorizes emergency resources for the affected counties, recovery operations and emergency funding.

Extreme flooding across Brevard County

Heavy downpours caused extreme flooding in Brevard County.

Rainfall totals:

Between 16 and 22 inches of rain fell in southern Brevard County, submerging roads and cars.