Brevard County has first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

The Florida Department of Health has identified the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Brevard County, according to a statement released late Monday by Brevard County Board of Commissioners.

It was not immediately known whether the virus was travel-related and the gender and age of the person infected was not released.

On Saturday, Brevard County declared a local state of emergency, which provides the county additional avenues to obtain protective equipment for first responders and sanitation supplies for critical public facilities; to make adjustments on leave policies; to tap into financial reserves to deal with potential emergencies and to seek federal reimbursement for consequence management actions.

As of Monday evening at 7 p.m., Florida had confirmed 160 cases of coronavirus across the state, including Florida residents and residents of other states who are in Florida. There are confirmed cases in neighboring Volusia, Seminole, Osceola, and Orange counties.

''The arrival of coronavirus in Brevard is neither a surprise nor catastrophic," said Brevard County Commission Chair Bryan Lober. "The County has been taking preventative actions since January, actions which have been expanded in recent days. The County and our partner agencies have all necessary resources and support personnel to address this occurrence."

