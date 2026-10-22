Friends, classmates hold vigil for 14-year-old Hunter Russey, killed in alleged hit-and-run

The Brief Friends and classmates held a vigil in Melbourne to honor 14-year-old Hunter Russey, remembered for his humor, kindness and love of baseball and boxing. Authorities allege Kavan Patel struck Russey with his car after suspecting him of breaking into his convenience store and failed to call 911. Patel faces charges including second-degree murder as Russey’s loved ones gather to celebrate his life and mourn his death.



Friends, classmates and community members are preparing to honor Hunter Russey, a 14-year-old who died after authorities say a convenience store owner struck him with a vehicle in an alleged intentional hit-and-run.

A vigil was scheduled for Thursday evening at Ballard Park in Melbourne, near U.S. 1. Students planned to share memories, give speeches and release flowers into the water to celebrate Russey’s life and bring the community together.

"We’re really going to miss him," said Sarah Roy, whose daughter was friends with Russey.

Roy said her daughter has struggled with the loss, particularly after learning that Russey was left injured for an extended period.

"For a 15-year-old girl to think about her friend laying there for an hour and what was done to him. It’s heartbreaking. It really is," Roy said.

Suspect accused of striking teen with vehicle

Authorities allege Kavan Patel told police he believed Russey was breaking into his convenience store. Patel allegedly followed the teenager and struck him with his vehicle.

Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, the owner the Corner Store on Wickham Road, on charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash after allegedly driving his vehicle into a teenager on a e-bike, who was suspected of breaking into his store Credit Expand

Investigators said Patel did not call 911 to seek help for the boy. Police did not find Russey for at least an hour, according to the report.

Russey was taken off life support earlier this week. Patel faces several charges, including second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the report. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Friends remember teen's love of sports

Addison Allen, 15, met Russey in seventh grade, and the two became close friends.

"We just came as close friends, and we’ve been close ever since that," Allen said.

Allen described Russey as someone who loved sports, made others laugh and always made time for his friends. He especially enjoyed baseball and boxing, the report said.

"He was always there for people when they needed to talk, and he loved baseball and he loved boxing," Allen said. "He always talked about boxing and baseball over the phone with me."

Allen said she hoped the vigil would give friends and classmates an opportunity to celebrate Russey’s life.

"I feel like he should be celebrated, and he should have a reason to have a celebration because he was a great person and he deserves to be noticed and be heard," she said.

Roy said the gathering would help those grieving remember Russey and the friendships he built.

"Honor him and celebrate the life that he left and the friendships that he had," she said.