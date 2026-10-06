Brevard County Brightline station fully funded with $57 million federal grant

The Brief A $57 million federal grant has fully funded Brevard County’s first Brightline station in Cocoa. Officials say the project could create 3,500 jobs and generate $350 million in annual economic activity. No groundbreaking date has been announced, but more details are expected in early 2027.



Brevard County's first Brightline station is now fully funded after the project received a $57 million federal grant, officials announced Tuesday.

The planned station in Cocoa will connect Brevard County with Brightline's passenger rail service, providing another transportation option for residents and visitors traveling across Florida.

Officials said the project is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Officials tout economic impact

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, who represents Florida's 8th Congressional District, said the project is expected to create 3,500 jobs and generate $350 million a year in economic activity.

"There's only one station being built in the entire United States," Haridopolos said. "It's happening right here."

The station is planned near State Road 528 and is expected to serve as a transportation hub connecting travelers with Cocoa, Port Canaveral and Brightline destinations in South Florida.

Brightline addresses financial concerns

The announcement comes as Brightline faces questions about its finances.

Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard acknowledged the company's financial challenges but said Brightline has restructured its debt to improve its long-term financial position.

"The problem was we had too much debt, so we restructured the debt, which puts us in a very sustainable position for the long term," Goddard said.

Haridopolos said the city of Cocoa, rather than Brightline, will own the station.

"Should something happen in the future, Cocoa owns this station — not Brightline," Haridopolos said. "They're operating the station, and that's the difference."

Goddard said Brightline's ridership continues to grow and that adding another station should help increase passenger numbers.

"We're eager to get this done as fast as we possibly can," he said.

Federal funding secured

What's next:

The Federal Railroad Administration is providing nearly $60 million toward the Cocoa station.

Officials also announced more than $400 million for improvements to railroad crossings across Florida aimed at increasing safety.

An exact date for construction to begin has not been announced. Officials expect to release additional details in early 2027.