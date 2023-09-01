Body found in ditch near Cocoa apartments, Florida police say

The body of a man was found in a ditch off Jackson Street in Cocoa Friday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Brevard County authorities received a call from a resident who found the body just off the roadway in a ditch near the Arlington Apartments.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating at the scene. At this time, it's unclear how the man died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.