Atlantic hurricane season 2026: Storm names

The Brief The first five storm names for the 2026 hurricane season are: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30 .



The first five names for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season are Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard.

There are 21 storm names issued ahead of every hurricane season – and they rotate every six years. That means the 2026 hurricane names will again be used in 2032, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The names are used to help track multiple storms being monitored during the season, especially if two or more storms develop at the same time, as well as to help keep clear communication between government agencies, meteorologists and forecasters, and the public about a specific storm.

Here are this year's storm names:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

If all 21 names are used in a season, there is a reserve list with an additional 21 names.

Who picks the hurricane storm names?

The hurricane storm names are decided by an international body of forecasters and the World Meteorological Organization. They are used to help meteorologists, forecasters, journalists, and the public communicate warnings and updates about a specific storm.

"Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously. Naming also helps to avoid confusion among meteorologists, media, emergency management agencies and the public," the WMO said on its website.

There are four factors considered when coming up with the names:

Short in character length for ease of use in communication

Easy to pronounce

Appropriate significance in different languages

Uniqueness – same names cannot be used in other regions.

Why are storm names retired?

The World Meteorological Organization will retire a storm name after a season if that storm was particularly deadly or destructive.

Here are some of the recently retired names:

2025 season: Melissa

2024 season: Beryl, Helene, Milton

2023 season: None

2022 season: Fiona, Ian

2021 season: Ida

2020 season: Laura, Eta, Iota

2019 season: Dorian

2018 season: Florence, Michael

2017 season: Harvey, Irma, Maria, Nate

2016 season: Matthew, Otto

2015 season: Erika, Joaquin

Click here to see the full list of retired Atlantic storm names